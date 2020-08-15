This will be the first time since 2004-05 that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in a Champions League semi-final. After Juventus crashed out last week against Lyon on basis of away goals, Messi’s Barcelona faced humiliation as they lost to Bayern Munich 8-2 in the quarter-final last night. And as expected, Ronaldo fans are now having the last laugh on social space. Also Read - UEFA Champions League: Thomas Muller, Phillipe Coutinho Star as Bayern Munich Thrash Barcelona 8-2 to Enter Semis

Barcelona conceded eight for the first time since 1946, something that would haunt them. Messi could not find the net and that was disappointing from Barca’s point of view. Also Read - Lionel Messi Asked if he Would Pass Cristiano Ronaldo if They Played Together? Barcelona Star Answers Ahead of Champions League Quarters vs Bayern Munich

Here is how Ronaldo fans took to social space and reacted after Barcelona’s humiliating exit. Also Read - UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Details: Full schedule, Timings of Quarter-Finals, Semis And Final, Team News

Tonight showed messi can’t carry a team like Ronaldo carried Portugal 🤷🏻‍♂️ — WOO!ஷ안 (@ranzithebest) August 15, 2020

So we can solidify Ronaldo is the goat right? Like he’s never taken an 8-2 L there is no more competition — Gerald 🇬🇩🇹🇹 (@tryingtho) August 15, 2020

To anyone bringing up the Messi vs Ronaldo debate, please shut the fuck up. — Jelle🇳🇱 (@PSV_Jelle) August 15, 2020

Ronaldo left Realmadrid After winning A champions League for the 3rd time in a row, Messi will leave Barcelona cuz he don tire to lose — Baby Giant!! 🦍 (@__vitaminDee) August 15, 2020

Never compare @Cristiano with other players. Because when this man leaves the ground , he leaves with honor, he gives his best on the face of defeat! This is the only thing I want to learn from him! ♥️♥️. — Shivam Dwivedi ⚛️ (@panditzviews137) August 15, 2020

To all the Cules who blamed Ronaldo for Juve’s loss… pic.twitter.com/IVar1N9OeP — Declassified (@Declassifried) August 15, 2020

Barca, for the first time since 2008 finished a season without a significant title. It hasn’t lifted the European trophy since 2015. It is also the first time since 2007 that no Spanish club has made it to the semifinals.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has scored 37 goals in 46 games this season.