Home

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo finally breaks the drought to lift the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr after emotional 4-1 win over Damac

Cristiano Ronaldo finally breaks the drought to lift the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr after emotional 4-1 win over Damac

It was an emotional moment for the entire club, especially for their talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo who scored twice against Damac, including a stunning free-kick in the 62nd minute. 8 minutes later, Ronaldo scored again from the edge of the box to seal the Saudi Pro League title

Cristiano Ronaldo kissing the Al-Nassr badge after scoring twice against Damac. (Photo credit: Al-Nassr/Instagram)

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo added another feather on his cap by finally winning the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season with Al-Nassr. It was Ronaldo’s first league title in Saudi Arabia since moving to the Middle-East in 2023 after his abrupt departure from Manchester United following a falloff between him and then head coach Erik Ten Hag.

Since then, Cristiano Ronaldo had been waiting to win his first major silverware and after several hiccups over the last few seasons, it has finally arrived. Al-Nassr’s 4-1 victory over Damac yesterday sealed the club’s first Saudi Pro League title since the 2018-19 season and 11th overall in their history.

The Big Yellow saw off rivals and 2023-24 champions Al-Hilal, who were the closest to Al-Nassr this season, by just 2 points. Despite a narrow 1-0 win over Al-Fayha, the Blue Waves fell short in the title race.

It was an emotional moment for the entire club, especially for their talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo who scored twice against Damac, including a stunning free-kick in the 62nd minute. 8 minutes later, Ronaldo scored again from the edge of the box and sealed the 4-1 victory, confirming Al-Nassr’s title win in front of thousands of home supporters at the Alawwal Park in Riyadh.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Riyadh is yellow.

The league is yellow.

Football is yellow.

The story is yellow. NASSR ARE CHAMPIONS. pic.twitter.com/cE75HjQkCb — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) May 21, 2026

The 41-year-old, who will feature in his last FIFA World Cup next month with Portugal, was subbed off later in the 87th minute and with the star striker getting reduced to tears of joy after fulfilling his long standing Arabian dream. Former Bayern Munich forwards Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman were the other scorers in the match.

This was Cristiano Ronaldo’s 8th league title and first since the 2019-20 season when he lifted the Serie A trophy with Juventus which was also his second consecutive with the Italian outfit. Previously, Ronaldo had won the English Premier League thrice with Manchester United as well as the Spanish League twice with Real Madrid.

The scenes were worth watching when Cristiano Ronaldo and co lifted the Saudi Pro League title.

What’s next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Up next, Cristiano Ronaldo will don the Portuguese shirt and hope to find success at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in USA, Mexico and Canada, starting from June 12 onwards. Portugal, who have been drawn in Group K, will lock horns with DR Congo in their tournament opener followed by clashes against Uzbekistan and Colombia.

The European Selecao will also be playing two friendlies against Chile and Nigeria on June 6th and 11th respectively.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.