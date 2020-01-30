Global football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has breached the 200-million followers barrier on Instagram to become the first individual user to do so. Ronaldo, who currently plies his trade for Italian soccer giants Juventus, on Wednesday reached the landmark and is only trailing the 330-million plus followers of the official account of Instagram itself.

Singer Ariana Grande is third on the list with 172 million followers while professional wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is fourth with 170 million followers.

Ronaldo thanked his fans, with a montage of top moments from his professional and personal life to mark the milestone. “Wow 200 million!!! Thank you to each and every one of you for sharing this journey with me every day!!👏🏽❤️” he wrote.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward is the most followed sportsperson on the photo-sharing app followed by The Rock (though he’s no longer competing after a successful switch to a career in acting) and his great rival Lionel Messi of Barcelona. French football club Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar is the fourth and final athlete in the top-1o list.

Top-10 most followed accounts on Instagram

1. Instagram (@Instagram): 330 million followers

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano): 200 million followers

3. Ariana Grande (@arianagrande): 172 million followers

4. Dwayne Johnson (@therock): 170 million followers

5. Selena Gómez (@selenagomez): 166 million followers

6. Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner): 158 million followers

7. Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian): 157 million followers

8. Lionel Messi (@leomessi): 141 million followers

9. Beyoncé (@beyonce): 138 million followers

10. Neymar (@neymarjr): 131 million followers