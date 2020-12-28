Cristiano Ronaldo – who is arguably the best footballer in the world – revealed that he often gets angry with his son for drinking Coca-Cola and having chips. Hoping to see his son become the best at what he does, Ronaldo revealed he always asks him to work hard. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Gives 'Player of The Year' Award to Robert Lewandowski, Incredible Gesture at Globe Soccer Awards Wins Hearts
In a tweet he posted after winning the 'Player of the Century', he wrote: "My son has potential, We'll see if he will become a great footballer. Sometimes he drinks coke and eats crisps and it irritates me. I just want him to be the best in whatever he chooses to do. I always tell him, hard work is the most important."
While collecting the ‘Player of the Century’ award at the Global Soccer Awards in Dubai, Ronaldo was asked about the future of football, to which he said: “The future is the kids. I see my son (Cristiano Jr) and he wants to look like me. But there is a long way to go for him.”
Ronaldo also said that as a parent, he needs to remain strong when dealing with his son – who loves the game as well.
Ronaldo then added, “I’m hard with him sometimes because he drinks Coca-Cola and Fanta, which is not good for the body. I fight with him when he eats chips and fries and everything – I don’t like it. Even my younger kids, I have four and want what is best for them but when they eat chocolate they always look at me and as a parent and I have to be strong.”