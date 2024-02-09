Home

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Gets ANGRY at Lionel Messi Chants; Reacts After Getting Booed by Fans; WATCH Viral VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo Gets ANGRY at Lionel Messi Chants; Reacts After Getting Booed by Fans; WATCH Viral VIDEO

When being jeered, Ronaldo reacted with his iconic 'calm down' gesture.

Ronaldo vs Messi

Riyadh: Without a doubt, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the best footballers of the generation and hence they are immensely popular. The two footballers have a massive fan following and that is justified. The fans get very emotional and loyal when it comes to rooting for the player they like and that was on display when Al Nassr took on Al Hilal in a pre-season tournament, Riyadh Season Cup final.

Trending Now

Ronaldo was seen being jeered by Al Hilal fans who were chanting, “Messi, Messi” after their team defeated Al Nassr. The chants started after Ronaldo missed a crucial opportunity in the first half of the game.

You may like to read

When being jeered, Ronaldo reacted with his iconic ‘calm down’ gesture. Here is the clip that is now going viral:

🗣️ Cristiano Ronaldo to Al Hilal Fans: “I am here… not Messi.” Tears man he’s so Insecure 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/13DrhhObCZ — ACE (@FCB_ACEE) February 8, 2024

Then it seemed Ronaldo lost his cool when the booing did not stop. While Ronaldo was entering the tunnel area, a fan threw an Al Hilal shawl at Ronaldo, which he held and then pointed at his crotch area, followed by throwing it away.

The Portuguese star also hogged the limelight during the game when in a challenge with an Al Hilal player, Ronaldo was hurt and was seen holding his crotch. Soon after the game, Al Nassr provided an update on Ronaldo’s injury.

Al Nassr defended their star in a statement, which read, “Ronaldo suffers from an injury. His challenge with Gustavo Cuellar, the Al-Hilal player, started with a blow in a very sensitive area. This is confirmed information. As for the fans’ explanations, they are free to think whatever they want.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.