In a bid to stay fit during the lockdown, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo posted a clip on Monday to give his umpteen fans a glimpse of how he is working out. The Portuguese footballer opted for a cycling session where he set the wheels on fire and also flaunted his biceps.

In the video, he is sporting a green sweatshirt and shorts along with a cap.

"Morning workout with a cycling session….these wheels are on fire," Ronaldo captioned the Instagram clip.

Ronaldo has been away from the game since March as Italian Serie A was suspended.

Earlier, a Portuguese news outlet Correio da Manha’s magazine Vidas had said the forward had moved to a detached five-bed home near the fishing village of Canical in the east of Madeira which was costing him nearly 4000 Euros a week to rent.

Meanwhile, Serie A sides will be allowed to return to individual training from next week after Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gave the go-ahead for professional sports teams to resume training in May amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It is hoped that Serie A fixtures could resume between May 27 and June 2 — with an end date for the season of early August. However, no formal date has been announced for the resumption of the league, even before empty stands.

