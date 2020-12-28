Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo – who won the ‘Player of the Century’ at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Sunday – won hearts with an incredible move. According to reports, Ronaldo – who is a massive superstar in the world of football – also won the ‘Player of the Year’. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Stands Out in Football: Barcelona Star Lionel Messi After Juventus Star Wins 'Player of The Century'

Realising it would be 'unfair', the 35-year old instead of accepting the coveted honour, gave the award to Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski – who has had a phenomenal year for his club.

Why did Ronaldo make such a move?

Ronaldo and his team gave the honour to Lewandowski because the Juve striker only won it based on his own popularity.

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski is named the Player of the Year for the first time at the #GlobeSoccer Awards 👏 pic.twitter.com/umcqXvpFhY — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 27, 2020

Italian publication Tuttosport state that Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes believe he only won the award over Lewandowski in the public vote due to his popularity.

Ronaldo – who won the ‘Player of the Century’ – said it is an ‘exceptional’ honour and is motivating moving forward.

“For 20 consecutive years I have played and scored as a professional, I didn’t know there was another record to beat. It’s a pleasure to hear about the records, I have achieved all this but without my teammates, without a great team, I would not have achieved these records. It is an exceptional achievement. It gives me the motivation to move forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski has had a season to remember where he scored 55 goals in all competitions for the German giants in 2020.

Speculations are rife that the 35-year old is contemplating a move out of Turin after his contract with Juventus expires at the end of the season.