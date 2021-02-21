Following the shock 2-1 defeat against FC Porto, Cristiano Ronaldo has faced immense criticism for being unable to help Juventus win the 1st leg match – which was away from home. Amid all the backlash, a report in Calciomercato has now emerged that Ronaldo has informed his agent Jorge Mendis to look for a new club. This means the Portuguese star is contemplating a move out of Turin. Also Read - Porto vs Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo Draws a Blank as Serie A Giants Beaten 2-1 in Champions League

With a year still to go for the end of his contract with the Bianconneri, CR7 could actually ask the club for an early release. Also Read - Porto vs Juventus Live Streaming UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 in India: When And Where to Watch TV Broadcast of POT vs JUV 1st Leg Live Football Match

In the Round of 16 match, Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega found the back of the net for the visiting side to help them beat Juventus. Also Read - POT vs JUV Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Tips UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today's FC Porto vs Juventus Football Match at Estadio do Dragao 1:30 AM IST February 17 Thursday

However, Federico Chiesa pulled one back – but more importantly got the away goal, which means Juventus would have to beat Porto 1-0 to progress in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. It will not be easy as Porto would be high-on-confidence after the win over Juventus.

Despite Juventus’ poor run in the Seria A thus far, Ronaldo still is the joint-most scorer in the league with 16 goals. He is equal with Romelu Lukaku – who jas been having a season to remember.

While Juventus would not like to lose Ronaldo at the end of the season, the situation is similar to what happened to Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi last season.

After Barcelona was thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in a UCL quarter-final match, Messi informed the club to release him as he wanted to move out of Camp Nou. Soon there was a change of heart as Messi decided to stay back at the club till the end of his contract as he did not want to drag them to court over a legal battle.