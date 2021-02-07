Cristiano Ronaldo gave fans a glimpse of his hilarious side on Saturday and fans seem to be loving it. During the Serie A game against AS Roma, Ronaldo was seen reaching for the referee’s watch during the match. Ronaldo did this after his shot hit the bar and did not go in. In a bid to check the goal-line technology, Ronaldo wanted to look at the referee’s watch. Also Read - Juventus vs AS Roma: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores as Andrea Pirlo's Side Win 2-0 to go Third in Serie A Tally

The referee was surprised and happy at Ronaldo's gesture on the pitch. The referee could not keep a lid over his laughter. The goal was denied and Ronaldo was not happy with it.

Earlier in the match, it was Ronaldo’s 13th-minute strike that helped the hosts take an early lead. Juventus eventually won the match 2-0 to leapfrog to the third spot in the points table.

“Sometimes you can play well, sometimes less well. The important thing is to bring home the result,” Pirlo said. “I don’t know if it was the best Juve tonight, but it was a great Juve.”

This was Juventus’ sixth win in a row across formats. AS Roma slip to the number four spot in the points tally following the loss.

The victory takes the Bianconeri up to third on the Serie A table, five points behind table-toppers Inter Milan and with a game in hand.

Juventus will now lock horns with Inter Milan in the second leg of the Coppa Italia. The Turin side with a 2-1 win in the first leg will start favourites.