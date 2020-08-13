Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the most popular footballer of the generation and with reports of the Portuguese player going to the transfer market again, speculations are rife. The rumours have gained steam after Juventus’ Champions League exit against Lyon last week. Also Read - RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Champions League: All You Need to Know

Initially, there were reports that suggested that his manager Jorge Mendis would be having talks with Paris Saint-Germain president at the end of the ongoing Champions League, but now, Spanish sports journalist Guillem Balague, in interaction with BBC revealed that the record Serie A champions have offered Ronaldo to Barcelona. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Juventus Offers Star Footballer to Barcelona After Champions League Exit

The news brought – not just surprise but excitement for Barca fans – who are now anticipating to watch him play in the same XI as Lionel Messi. Also Read - Kylian Mbappe Injury Update: Will he Play PSG vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final?

On the social sphere, fans have already started photoshopping images of CR7 in Barcelona jersey.

According to Guillem Balague, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Barcelona to link up with Lionel Messi. CR7 loves life in Turin and is happy at Juventus ..and he would never betray his Real Madrid legacy to join arch-rivals Barca 😅 #ForzaJuve #FinoAllaFine #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/KISr3y6cTt — AlexCam (@followalexcam) August 13, 2020

Balague said that Ronaldo has been offered to every club, which includes Barcelona.

“He’s been offered everywhere, including Barcelona. I’m not sure if they can get rid of him easily with the kind of money he earns. Who is going to pay that kind of money?”, Balague said.

Adding further Balague revealed that Ronaldo was earlier offered to Real Madrid, who declined the offer.

“We have seen this over the last months, we have seen links with Real Madrid, Madrid said ‘no chance! He’s not coming back. There have been talks about MLS etcetera because Juventus wants to get rid of that wage. It’s as drastic as that,” Balague added further.