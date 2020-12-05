The big question in the minds of the fans ahead of tonight’s Serie A clash between Juventus and Torino is – will Cristiano Ronaldo play the fixture? Ronaldo missed the previous fixture against Benevento. Reports suggest he was rested for the clash which ended in a 1-1 draw. Despite Juve not being at their best, they are among the only teams to yet lose a match this season. Also Read - Lionel Messi, Neymar in Same Team Would be Great: PSG President's Hints at Signing Barcelona Icon

Social media has been abuzz about whether Ronaldo will feature in tonight's game or not.

With Juventus looking to return to winning ways, Ronaldo is likely to start the match tough nothing can be confirmed. The Portuguese icon was spotted at the training which should come as a piece of good news for innumerable fans who long to get a glimpse of CR7.

Ronaldo is one of the key players for the Turin side and the return of Ronaldo will boost their chances of a win. CR7 has been in top form as he recently scored his 750th career goals as Juve beat Dynamo Kyiv.

Ronaldo has so far scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 118 for Manchester United, 102 for Portugal, 75 for Juventus and five for Sporting. The 35-year old star has also been nominated for the FIFA Best Men’s Footballer of the year award.

Their opposition, Torino, have not been at their best as they languish at the 18th spot in the points table. They would look to stage an upset when they lock horns with Juventus – who would start overwhelming favourites.