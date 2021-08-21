New Delhi: Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has claimed that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo had informed him about staying at the club. The Portugal captain has only one year left to his contract at Turin as there were many speculations about him re-joining Real Madrid this season, which Ronaldo himself refuted a few days back.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Real Madrid Return, Hits Out at Disrespectful Transfer Rumours

Ronaldo has been Juventus' goal-machine since his arrival at the club in 2018, however, the club's performance in the UCL has been below-par in the last couple of seasons which put doubts on Ronaldo's continuity. With another season, Ronaldo will try hard to win the UCL trophy for Juventus' trophy cabinet.

On Ronaldo's absence from the pre-season game against Juve's Under-23 game, Allegri said that he gave rest to the forward after a heavy training workload.

“Ronaldo didn’t play on Thursday because we were coming off a heavy training workload and I gave him half a day off,” Allegri told reporters.

The 54-year-old further heaped praises on the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and said he is an added bonus for the team as he guarantees goals.

“Ronaldo is an added bonus for us, because he guarantees a large number of goals. Obviously, we also have to work as a team to get the best out of an individual. He has always trained well, I just read the gossip in the papers. He never told us he wanted to leave,” he added.

Allegri put to rest on all the rumours and revealed: “Ronaldo told me that he is staying at Juventus.”

Juventus re-appoint Allegri as their manager ahead of this season after they lost the Serie A title in 2020-21 under Andrea Pirlo. During his first stint with the club, Allegri guides them to four league titles in as many years. He signed a four-year deal with Bianconeri’s as his contract will run till 2025.