Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Saudi Arabian Club Al-Nassr: Reports
Cristiano Ronaldo parted way with Manchester United just before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a two-year deal, according to a report in alarabiya.net.
النصر السعودي يتعاقد رسميا مع #كريستيانو_رونالدو لمدة موسمين #العربية pic.twitter.com/WJs0PCue54
— العربية عاجل (@AlArabiya_Brk) December 30, 2022
