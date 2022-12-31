Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Saudi Arabian Club Al-Nassr: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo parted way with Manchester United just before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Published: December 31, 2022 12:13 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo transfer, Cristiano Ronaldo signing, Cristiano Ronaldo Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo football, Cristiano Ronaldo news, Football news,
Cristiano Ronaldo was a free agent after he parted ways with Manchester United.

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a two-year deal, according to a report in alarabiya.net.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 31, 2022 12:13 AM IST