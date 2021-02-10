Juventus have qualified for the final of the Coppa Italia after a goalless draw with rivals Inter Milan on Tuesday and progressing on 2-1 aggregate. Milan twice came close to dragging themselves back into the two-legged clash through Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez but failed to do so. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi or Robert Lewandowski - Who Should Have Won The 2020 Ballon d'Or?

Cristiano Ronaldo also missed a chance in the second half to add to Juventus' one-goal advantage but thanks to some brilliant goalkeeping from Samir Handanovic, he too was denied. The 13-time winners will now either face defending champions Napoli or Atlanta who clash on Wednesday.

Ronaldo had scored both of Juventus' goals in the first leg of the semifinal clash. Inter manager Antonio Conte admitted his team should have converted the opportunities with his team throwing the kitchen sink late into the contest.

“In my opinion we should have scored the chances we created and it’s a shame, because after 180 minutes we saw two teams that fought until the end,” Conte told Rai 1. “We paid for the first leg, for some gifts we gave them. We tried to score until the end, because with one goal, they would have had more difficulty. I’m sorry because these are matches that are played in 180 minutes. Today we tried in every way, with desire and determination.”

During and after the contest, Conte clashed with Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli with the former demanding more sportsmanship. “Juventus should tell the truth. I think the fourth official heard and saw what happened throughout the match. They should be more polite in my opinion. They need more sportsmanship and respect for those who work,” he said of the incidents.

Conte clocked over 500 appearances for Juventus during his playing career before also tasting success as their manager between 2011 and 2014. However, his relationship with Agnelli took a turn for the worse resulting in him eventually stepping down from the role.

Meanwhile, Juventus manager Andre Pirlo has asked his team to keep up the good work and stay focused. “I hoped to get to this stage of my debut campaign and be in the last 16 of the Champions League, have won the Super Cup and reached the final of the Italian Cup, but we haven’t done anything yet so we have to keep working away and stay focused. We played well today because Inter hardly had any shots on goal. We had the best chances and Handanovic was the best player on the pitch,” Pirlo said.