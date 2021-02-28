Former Italy international Antonio Cassano has termed the marquee signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by Juventus in 2018 as a mistake claiming that the club would have won Serie A without the Portuguese talisman and should he not inspire them to Champions League glory, his stint with them will be considered a failure. Also Read - Verona vs Juventus Live Streaming Serie A in India: When And Where to Watch VER vs JUV Live Football Match Online And on TV

Ronaldo, after spending nine trophy-laded seasons with Real Madrid, signed with Italian giants Juventus in 2018 in a surprising move. Since his arrival, the 36-year-old has won consecutive Serie A titles with Juventus and two Supercoppas as well.

However, the dream to win Champions League still remains unfulfilled. "He has another year left in his contract, Juventus signed him to win the Champions League, but they have had worst results since he arrived," Cassano was quoted as saying by metro.co.uk."They would have won Serie A titles also without him. It was the wrong project."

Cassano said the style of football that Juventus manager Andre Pirlo wants to play doesn’t suit Ronaldo. “For 120 years, winning was the only thing that mattered at Juventus. It is still an obligation, but they tried to change their skin with Sarri and Andrea. Ronaldo has nothing to do with Pirlo’s ideas. He will carry on scoring because he can do it even sitting. He cuts inside from the left and can destroy the goal and his headers are unique,” he said.

“Andrea wants to build the action from the back, he wants to press high on the pitch. Ronaldo can decide games, but he doesn’t participate much. “I think he did badly in these years unless they manage to win the Champions League,” he added.

Juventus lost to Lyon in CL last season and have lost the first leg of their round of 16 clash to Porto earlier this month. At the domestic front, they trail Serie A leaders Inter Milan by eight points.