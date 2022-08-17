New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo vented out his frustration on the media for fabricating ‘lies’ about him in recent times. The Portuguese international was looking for a move out of Old Trafford before the start of the season, but have as of now decided to stay back in Manchester under new gaffer Erik ten Haag.Also Read - Elon Musk Says He Is Buying Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United
United had the worst possible starts to the Premier League season, going down 2-1 and 4-0 respectively on the hands of Brighton and Brentford in the first two games. Ronaldo featured in both the matches and have failed to make a mark for his team.
But now the 5-time Ballon D'or winner has hit back at the media for telling lies and have assured that he will reveal the truth in a couple of weeks time.
“They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks. The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip,” Ronaldo commented on an Insta post by a fan.
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville wasn’t happy with Ronaldo keeping shut for two weeks. He wants him to spill the truth now as the Red Devils are going through a big crisis in recent times and as a leader he needs to step up.