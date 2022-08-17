New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo vented out his frustration on the media for fabricating ‘lies’ about him in recent times. The Portuguese international was looking for a move out of Old Trafford before the start of the season, but have as of now decided to stay back in Manchester under new gaffer Erik ten Haag.Also Read - Elon Musk Says He Is Buying Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United

United had the worst possible starts to the Premier League season, going down 2-1 and 4-0 respectively on the hands of Brighton and Brentford in the first two games. Ronaldo featured in both the matches and have failed to make a mark for his team.

But now the 5-time Ballon D'or winner has hit back at the media for telling lies and have assured that he will reveal the truth in a couple of weeks time.

“They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks. The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip,” Ronaldo commented on an Insta post by a fan.

As someone who’s been talking to @Cristiano throughout this period, I’d say he’s being generous when he says 5… there’s been so much woefully inaccurate & disrespectful garbage written & said about him this year. pic.twitter.com/oYibcvYIR6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 16, 2022

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville wasn’t happy with Ronaldo keeping shut for two weeks. He wants him to spill the truth now as the Red Devils are going through a big crisis in recent times and as a leader he needs to step up.