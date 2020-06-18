LaLiga President Javier Tebas has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer away from Spain had no impact on country’s top-flight despite his surreal resume with Real Madrid. Also Read - Napoli Beat Ronaldo's Juventus on Penalties to Lift Sixth Italian Cup Trophy

Ronaldo, who had joined Real Madrid in 2009 from Manchester United in the then record breaking move, left for Juventus in 2018.

Despite spending multiple trophy-laden years in Spain and having a one-in-a-lifetime rivalry with Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Tebas feels Ronaldo's exit wasn't felt across the league but only in the White half of Madrid.

“Ronaldo’s departure, even if they are upset in Madrid, had almost no impact because in LaLiga we have been preparing for years for the LaLiga brand to go beyond the players,” Tebas told RAC1 as per Daily Mail.

He, however, stated if Messi were to leave LaLiga then that would have significant impact on the league as according to him, the Barcelona star is the best player in the history of the sport.

“Messi’s case is different. Messi is the best player in the history of football. We’ve been lucky enough to always have him in our league. I think Messi’s exit would be noticed,” Tebas added.

Ronaldo scored 451 goals in 438 matches for Real Madrid and won several personal and team accolades. Apart from two LaLiga and Copa del Reys each, the Portuguese striker won the Champions League four times with them.

He also won four Ballon d’Or titles during his time in Madrid, taking his overall tally to five. He remains one behind Messi, who has won the crown a record six times.

