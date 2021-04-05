Atalanta defender Robin Gosens has revealed in his biography how an interaction with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo after a Serie A match against Juventus left him ‘blushed and ashamed’. Gosens wrote he had a life-long dream of asking Ronaldo for his shirt but his attempt at having it realised didn’t go as expected. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Armband Sold at USD 75,000 in Auction For Treatment of Six-Month-Old

Writing in his biography titled 'Dreams are Worthwhile', the German claimed that after the final whistle of a Serie A contest between Atalanta and Juventus, he approached Ronaldo asking for his shirt but the Portuguese said no without even looking at him. The incident left Gosens embarrassed.

"After the game against Juventus, I tried to fulfil my dream of having Ronaldo jersey," Gosens recalled. "After the final whistle I went to him, having not even gone public to celebrate … but Ronaldo did not accept. I asked: 'Cristiano, can I have your shirt?' He didn't even look at me, he just said: 'No!'"

The rejection left Gosens so ashamed that he looked around to ensure no one else saw it. “I was completely blushed and ashamed. I went away and felt small. You know that moment when something embarrassing happens and you look around to see if anyone noticed it? That’s what I felt and tried to hide it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s Juventus are currently fourth in the Serie A standings, 12 points behind leaders Inter Milan and two points behind third-placed Atalanta. Their campaign suffered another jolt on Saturday after a 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Torino with Ronaldo heading in the equaliser.

The draw left their manager Andrea Pirlo unhappy.

“We’ve played lots of games so it’s natural for a bit of fatigue to creep in but we can’t let that happen,” Pirlo said. “After we equalised we took control of the game again and hit the post, so we did respond well.

“But when we’re up against sides that sit in and defend it’s hard to play through the middle – we have to channel moves down the wings. We need to be a bit patient, keep the ball moving and attack down the flanks. Obviously I’m not happy when we don’t win and we’re dropping lots of points. We have to work hard on occupying the space better and finding more options between the lines,” he added.