Imagine Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing for the same team. The dream could have turned into reality in 2009, revealed former Real Madrid president Ramón Calderón. Calderon recently spoke to AS as quoted by The Sun and revealed that in 2009, Manchester United manager Sir Alex Fergusson offered to give Ronaldo to Barcelona.

The veteran Man-U manager wanted Ronaldo to team up with Messi and did not want the Juventus star to go to Real Madrid. Calderón proudly claimed that he did not allow that to happen as Real Madrid lapped up the Portuguese striker for a whopping £80million.

With the contracts of both the stars ending soon, it would be interesting to see if they opt to leave their respective clubs and move elsewhere in the quest for more success. Messi has time and again been linked with Manchester City as the speculations are that the Barcelona captain wants to reunite with Pep Guardiola. Reports suggest that Paris Saint-Germain is also interested in getting the services of the Argentine icon.

While some reports suggest that Ronaldo will leave Turin and move elsewhere, other sources claim that the 35-year old is helping the management build a better team for the upcoming season.

Ronaldo recently became the joint-highest goalscorer of all time in the history of football. Ronaldo now has 759 goals and he is tied at the first spot along with Josef Bican. The Portuguese striker achieved the feat on Sunday after scoring a goal against Sassuolo in Serie A.

For the moment, both Messi and Ronaldo are playing a pivotal role for their respective clubs this season. After a disappointing last season at the Champions League, both the footballing icons will eye success at the UCL stage.