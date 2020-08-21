With all the speculations making the rounds ever since Barcelona and Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League, rumours have been rife that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are considering transfers in the upcoming summer window. The latest rumour suggests that the star duo could very well join Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain. Also Read - Lyon vs Bayern: Gnabry at the Double as German Champions Enter UEFA Champions League Final

The Brazil star's agent Wagner Ribiero recently claimed in an interview with Placar that that is very much on the cards. While reports suggest that Ronaldo may have decided to stay at Turin, it is believed that Messi is considering a move from Camp Nou.

"Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. I'm serious: you can't doubt the economic power of PSG owners," he said.

Ribiero also said that there is no chance that Neymar would be leaving PSG.

“Neymar is happy and I think he’ll stay at PSG for at least two more years. Today, without any doubt, it’s easier for Messi to go to PSG than for Neymar to return to Barcelona,” he added.

He also revealed that there was a time when Neymar was unhappy because of his injuries and said that at that time he was looking to leave PSG to return to Barcelona or Real Madrid, but times have changed.

“There was a time when he was sad because of his injuries. At that time, he was inclined to leave, to return to Barcelona or go to Real Madrid. Not today – you can see how happy he is.” he added further.

Earlier, despite a brilliant show from Ronaldo, Juventus lost in the pre-quarters to Lyon on the basis of away goals in the Champions League, where Messi’s Barcelona was thrashed 2-8 against Bayern Munich in the quarters.