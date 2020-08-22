Amid all the transfer rumours about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi doing the rounds after their respective clubs crashed out of the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has lavished praise on the two footballers. The Brazilian star said that both Ronaldo and Messi are ”not from this planet”. Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer Updates: Ronald Koeman Responds to Barcelona Star's Concerns After Chat With Man City's Pep Guardiola

"Messi and Ronaldo have of course dominated [the Ballon d'Or] because over the last 10 years they have not been from this planet. It would be an honour to win it," Neymar told the Daily Star.

Meanwhile, former-PSG Manager Luis Fernandez said that Neymar is in the "calibre" of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Neymar also spoke about his ambitions of winning the Champions League and making history with the club.

“But it comes from what you achieve on the field and what you help your club win – so that is what my focus is on. Everything else will fall into place if it is meant to be. “Winning The Champions League is special, I know this. But to win it with PSG would be making history – and that is exactly what I came here to do,” he added.

Neymar was bought on board for record €220 million (£198m/$260m) by PSG in 2017 from Barcelona in the quest of their first Champions League trophy and this season, they are closer than ever.

Neymar also said that Bern Munich is a tough side and beating them in the summit clash would be difficult.

Bayern are going to prove a very big test and we will be ready. They have many good players, but we are also at a high level and I feel I am playing at my best since I have arrived in Paris,” he added further.