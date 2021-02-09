Robert Lewandowski would feel robbed after the prestigious Ballon D’Or was called off last year due to the pandemic. The Bayern Munich ace helped the club win the Champions League and thanks to his crucial role in that, Lewandowski was recognised at every other awards ceremony. Also Read - JUV vs INT Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips Coppa Italia 2020-21 Semi-Final: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Juventus vs Inter Milan Football Match at Allianz Stadium 1:30 AM IST February 10 Wednesday

Now that we have entered 2021, plaudits have still not got over Lewandowski’s sensational 2020, where he was easily better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – who did not have their best season. Also Read - Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Luis Suarez Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Record as he Strikes Twice in 2-2 Draw

While all this is going on, FourFourTwo has revealed their picks for the top 30 male players of 2020 as voted by 128 journalists from 102 countries. Also Read - Lionel Messi to Join PSG? Barcelona Star Pictured in Paris Saint-Germain Shirt On Front Cover Of France Football Sparks Rumours

It is interesting to note that Messi and Ronaldo – the two best footballers of the modern era – do not feature in the Top 3.

Lewandowski with 561 points is at the top of the list with 32 goals in 26 Bundesliga games. He is followed by Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne. Bruyne has 120 points to his name. At number three is Liverpool’s Sadio Mane with 113 points. Mane has had a stunning season.

Messi is at the fourth spot with 101 points after a dramatic year for the Argentine. In 2020, after the humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich, Messi decided to leave the club and Camp Nou for better opportunities. Messi scored his 644th goal for the Spanish side in December and became the player with the most goals for a single club, overtaking Pele’s long-standing record. He scored 19 LaLiga goals.

Meanwhile, Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo is at the fifth spot with 98 points. Like Barcelona, Juventus also faced an early exit in the Champions League last year.

Ronaldo is having a decent 2021 where he has become the highest official goal-scorer overtaking Pele and Josef Bican. The 36-year old scored 33 times for Juventus in Serie A at a rate of a goal every 76 minutes. He was recently also awarded the player of the decade.

There are major speculations over the future of Messi and Ronaldo. It would be interesting to see if they leave their respective club in the quest for a better opportunity.