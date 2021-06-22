New Delhi: The dream union could happen! Arguably the best footballers ever – Cristiano Roanldo and Lionel Messi – could play together at Camp Nou, Barcelona as per a report in AS. That is exactly what the newly-elected President of Barcelona Joan Laporta wants. Laporta wants to sign Ronaldo, but for that to happen the finances have to be worked out, as Ronaldo will not come easy. Also Read - Lionel Messi Reacts After Argentina Beat Paraguay to Enter Copa America Quarter-Finals

In order to sign Ronaldo, Laporta is ready to let off Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, and Sergi Roberto. For years, fans have wanted this to happen – but it has not. Time and again, both Ronaldo and Messi have shown mutual admiration for each other. Ronaldo, who has been part of most leagues across the globe, is yet to make his debut in LaLiga.

Meanwhile, speculations about Ronaldo and Messi leaving their respective clubs have been rife since their early exit from the Champions League. While Ronaldo has been linked with Manchester United and PSG, Messi too, has been linked with PSG and Manchester City.

It would be interesting to see what future holds in store for the two modern legends. Also, Messi’s contract at the Camp Nou is actually set to expire at the end of the month and he’s yet to sign a new deal with the club. On the other hand, Ronaldo’s contract with Juventus ends next season.

Currently, both the football icons are on national duty. While Ronaldo is featuring in the EURO 2020 for Portugal, Messi is a part of the Argentina side in the ongoing Copa America 2021. Both the players have been in top form and have been contributing to the victory of their respective sides.