Paris: There is massive speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United. Rumours have suggested that Ronaldo is looking to move out of Old Trafford. Amid all speculation, a latest report suggests that Ronaldo’s manager Jorge Mendes offered the services of the Portuguese legend to Paris-Saint Germain. The same report on Le Parisien also states that the French club has rejected Ronaldo’s offer.Also Read - Fulham Signs Midfielder Andreas Pereira From Manchester United

The report also mentions that PSG turned down the offer because there is no room for the legend. The PSG frontline boasts of stars like Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, thus making it difficult to add another star forward to the roster. Also Read - Eri ten Hag Looking Forward to Working With Cristiano Ronaldo, Says He is in My Plans; Not For Sale

Amid all this, a report from El Nacional states that Messi has literally threatened PSG bosses, if Portuguese star Ronaldo comes to Parc de Princes he would leave. Also Read - LIVE Football Transfer News: Paul Pogba Rejoins Juventus

Ronaldo has been previously linked with Juventus, Sporting Lisbon, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and now Paris Saint-German has joined the race for the winger cum forward.

If the signing happens and Messi decides to stay, it would be a dream duo for all the football fans out there as many have dreamt of seeing the two of the them play together for the same team.

Messi had a below average first season for PSG. On the other hand, Ronaldo has been quite impressive individually, ending up as the top-scorer for his team, even though he failed to capture any silverware, unlike Messi.

Both of them will be featuring for their respective countries, what it looks like to be their last ever FIFA World Cup appearance in November.