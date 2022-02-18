Old Trafford: For years, fans have fantasised about seeing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play together for the same team. Well, that could happen soon. Given Ronaldo’s future uncertain at Manchester United, a report on 90 Min states that PSG has approached Ronaldo’s manager Jorge Mendes. Ronaldo’s contract with the English club is set to end in 2023, but reports suggest he is contemplating leaving the club sooner.Also Read - AIFF Condoles Former Winger Surajit Sengupta's Death

The Portuguese superstar returned to Old Trafford after 12 years in what was being touted as a big move, but things have not gone as per plan and hence Ronaldo is planning such a move. In 27 appearances thus far for Manchester United, Ronaldo has scored 15 times and has helped with three assists.

With reports suggesting Kylian Mbappe is set to make a move to Real Madrid next season, PSG is considering having Ronaldo join Messi at the club.

Some reports also suggest that Zinedine Zidane could replace Mauricio Pochettino and that is also being seen as a major reason to have Ronaldo in PSG. Ronaldo and Zidane have enjoyed a lot of success together at Real Madrid.

After scoring against Brighton in midweek, Ronaldo wrote on Instagram: “Nobody gives up and there’s only one way to get back on track: hard work, teamwork, serious work. Everything else is just noise.”

All said and done, Ronaldo will be focused on United’s crucial next two games, in the Premier League away at Leeds, and then the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

The next few weeks would be interesting as the story of Ronaldo to PSG is set to gain momentum.