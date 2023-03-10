Home

Cristiano Ronaldo Loses COOL; Kicks Bottle as Rival Fans Chants Lionel Messi’s Name During Saudi Pro League | WATCH VIDEO

Ronaldo, who was leaving the pitch, found water bottles on his way. Already furious after the loss, Ronaldo could not keep a lid over his emotions and kicked them.

Ronaldo Messi Fans

Jeddah: Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the best footballer in the history of the game. The Portuguese veteran is often compared with Argentina World Cup winner Lionel Messi – who is also regarded as one of the best ever. Following Al-Nassr’s loss at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. This was Al-Nassr’s first loss since Ronaldo joined the side. After the game, Ronaldo looked disappointed. After the loss against Al Ittihad, fans were heard chanting ‘Messi, Messi’. Ronaldo, who was leaving the pitch, found water bottles on his way. Already furious after the loss, Ronaldo could not keep a lid over his emotions and kicked them.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Al-Ittihad fans chanting Messi Messi music to Ronaldo. Watch Ronaldo’s kick at the 🔚 👽 pic.twitter.com/tvaz86PaBT — Semper Fí 🥇 (@SemperFiMessi) March 9, 2023

Following the disappointing performance on the pitch, Ronaldo decided to send a message to the fans. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner underlined the need to stay focused despite the loss. “Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead. Thank you Al Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you,” he tweeted along with yellow and blue hearts.

Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead.💪🏼

Thank you Al Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!🙌🏼💛💙 pic.twitter.com/9L61mC2Jfn — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 9, 2023

Ronaldo has already scored eight goals this season for the Al-Nassr side. He would be hoping to take the side to the Saudi Pro League crown after four years.

