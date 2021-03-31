Cristiano Ronaldo opened his account in the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qualifiers scoring once in Portugal’s comeback 3-1 away win over Luxembourg on Tuesday. The European champions were stunned in the first half when Luxembourg took the lead through Gerson Rodrigues at the half-an-hour mark before the tourists hit back with three goals. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Will Keep Captain's Armband Forever: Portugal Coach Fernando Santos Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Against Luxembourg

The Portugal-born Rodrigues headed home to give his team the lead against Portugal who were coming after a 2-2 draw with Serbia that saw them being denied the winner from Ronaldo after the referee deemed a no-goal even when ball had clearly crossed the line. Diogo Jota brought his team back on level terms in the added time of the first half though.

Five minutes after the restart, Ronaldo fired his team into the lead but later he missed an easy chance despite a horrible defensive error from Luxembourg as shot straight towards goalkeeper Anthony Moris. However, the third goal did arrive via substitute Joao Palhinha in the 86th minute with Portugal jumping to the top of the standings in their Group A.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos was though unhappy with the performance of his team in the first half. “We spent the first half an hour playing at walking pace, with no intensity in either end of the pitch. I had to tell the players that we wouldn’t win the game on quality alone and had to add intensity to our play,” he was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“If we only rely on our quality, any opponent can cause us difficulties. We suddenly remembered that, we grew into the game and got the equaliser which was vital. In the second half we won every ball, we played with intensity and suddenly Luxembourg looked like a different team,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old Ronaldo needs six goals to equal the all-time record of most goals at international stage currently held by Iranian Ali Daei.