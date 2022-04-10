New Delhi: After Manchester United (ManU) lost to Everton, Cristiano Ronaldo knocked the phone out of a fan’s hands as he left the pitch. Everton defeated Manchester United by 1-0. The footage of the incident surfaced on social media.Also Read - Virat Kohli Names Cristiano Ronaldo as His Favorite Athlete of All Time

Ronaldo later apologised for the incident on Instagram. He posted, “It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.🙏🏽” Also Read - IPL 2022: Punjab Kings (PBKS) Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Says Virat Kohli is Cristiano Ronaldo of Cricket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Also Read - Portugal vs North Macedonia Live Streaming World Cup Qualifiers in India: When And Where to Watch POR vs MCD Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

United’s lacklustre performance at relegation-threatened Everton left them in seventh place in the table, six points adrift of the Champions League places.

Victory at Goodison Park, courtesy of Anthony Gordon’s deflected first-half effort — lifts Frank Lampard’s team four points clear of the bottom three having played a game more than 18th-placed Burnley.

But United’s season is in danger of imploding and their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League looks doomed.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned after missing last week’s 1-1 draw with Leicester along with out-of-form fellow forward Marcus Rashford, who was making his 200th Premier League appearance.

Watch Video: Full video of the incident can be seen below