Juventus went onto seal their ninth consecutive Serie A title and their 36th in total with their 2-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday night at the Allianz Stadium in front of empty stands. But, it was a mixed night for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was successful in breaking the deadlock to score his 31st goal of the season, but then he missed a penalty in the 87th-minute of the match which could have made it inch-perfect for him.

In this season, he scored 12 penalties and never missed one till yesterday. The problem seemed to be the fact that he kicked the ball so hard against the bar that it cannoned back over everyone and headed back towards the halfway line and to safety. It is something that is not expected from the stalwart and Ronaldo would know that better than us.

Here is the video of Ronaldo's penalty miss:

Meanwhile, after the win, Ronaldo seemed to be in a reflective mood, where he thanked Juventus fans battling coronavirus and dedicated the win to them.

“Done! Champions of Italy,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Delighted for the second consecutive championship and to continue building the history of this great and splendid club. This title is dedicated to all Juve fans, in particular to those who have suffered and are suffering from the pandemic that has taken us all by surprise by overturning the world,” his post read.

In 36 games, Juventus have 83 points, while Inter Milan has 76 points from an equal number of matches. Juventus will play Cagliari next on Thursday in their next Serie A clash.