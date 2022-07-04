New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo have missed today’s training season with Manchester United as speculations regarding his departure out of Old Trafford intensifies. Earlier, reports surfaced that the Manchester United star footballer is planning to return back to Juventus after an underwhelming season with Premier League club.Also Read - Arsenal Sign Gabriel Jesus From Manchester City on a Long-Term Contract

The 37-year-old feels the urge to win even more in the twilight of his career, but is understood to feel that may not be possible at Old Trafford next season.

But while Ronaldo is keen to leave, United have taken the stance that he is not for sale and expect him to see out the remainder of his contract, which expires in the summer of 2023. The 2021/22 campaign was the fifth in succession in which Manchester United failed to win a trophy.

As per latest developments, the Portuguese International have missed Monday’s training season due to ‘family reasons’ and the club has accepted his failure to attend, Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Twitter.

Confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo to miss return to Manchester United training today “due to family reasons”, club have accepted this explanation. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFC Man United are aware of his desire to leave the club – but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. pic.twitter.com/Tzj40IidtU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022

Ronaldo re-joined for United last August in a deal worth just under 20m from Juventus and scored 24 goals in 38 games, but at times he cut a frustrated figure as the team faltered under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then Ralf Rangnick to finish sixth.