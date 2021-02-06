Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi added another feather to their glittering crown. The two modern-day football stars were among the best players of the decade from their respective continents. While Ronaldo was among the top three footballers of the decade in Europe, Messi topped CONMEBOL’s tally. Both the stars have contributed in a major way to the games in their respective regions. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo's Special Message on Birthday as Juventus Star Turns 36 - Cannot Promise 20 More Years

While Ronaldo has played a key role for the Los Blancos in all four Champions League titles secured in that timeframe, Messi has helped Barcelona win the coveted crown on two occasions. During the same period, Messi has won the prestigious Ballon D’ Or five times, while Ronaldo has bagged the prize four times.

The two football icons may not be in the same league, but they’re still very much in the competition according to a report by Diario Sport.

Ronaldo, formerly of Real Madrid, became the top scorer in football history on Tuesday, hitting his 763rd goal. Messi, still playing his football at Barcelona, is in fifth place in this ranking with 721. With the difference being 42, the Argentine would like to close-in on the gap soon.

Messi – who is three years younger than the Portuguese star – will in all probability go past Ronaldo’s tally as he will play for a longer period of time in comparison with the Juventus star.