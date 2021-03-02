Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was named in the 22-man squad for the upcoming Serie A game against Spezia on Wednesday. Eyes would be on Ronaldo to inspire after he scored a goal against Verona where Juventus drew the match. Also Read - BarcaGate Scandal Update: Former President Josep Maria Bartomeu Released After Arrest

There has been massive speculation about Ronaldo's future – whether he stays at Turin or will he move elsewhere. While a week back, reports suggested that Ronaldo has decided to continue at Turin, fresh reports narrate a different story. It is believed that former English skipper David Beckham could lure Ronaldo into joining Inter Miami ahead of MLS 2021.

But again, things could be completely different from how we see them. In a bid to revamp Juventus, Ronaldo has asked the management to keep an eye on Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso.

Ronaldo has been in ominous form despite being 36 – an age that is considered to be the twilight times in football.

He has featured in 20 matches this season and found the back of the net on 19 occasions, he also contributed with three assists. The Portuguese icon is currently the highest goal-scorer in Serie A. He is followed by Romelu Lukaku.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo in his pre-match press conference ahead of Spezia (via Juve’s official website): “It’s not conceivable to see Federico Chiesa play as a second striker. We don’t have anyone else like him in the team and he is playing well in his position, so we’ll continue to use him there.”

“Alvaro Morata partially today, we’ll see tomorrow morning whether we can put him on the bench or not. Nicolo Fagioli had a small intestinal problem and was resting, we hope he’ll be better for tomorrow. Meanwhile, Weston McKennie is feeling better even though he’s been playing a lot of games, he could do with some rest, but in a moment like this we need his contribution,” he added further.