Amid speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's future, the Juventus star has spotted talent in two upcoming players and believes they could be future stars. The 36-year old Portuguese icon reckons Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe are 'most exciting' and have the makings of becoming greats.

"It is hard to choose just one player to say this one will be the best, but I think it is exciting to see this new generation of young players, like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, who are coming through," Ronaldo said while speaking at his unveiling as LiveScore's Official Global Brand Ambassador.

Ronaldo also said that some players can have one or two great seasons, but the ones who are really great will do it season after season. And it takes a lot of hard work and commitment to achieve that.

“Some players can have one or two great seasons, the really great players are the ones that keep doing it season after season, and that is not so easy to do. It takes a lot of hard work, and a lot of commitment,” Ronaldo added.

Recently, Ronaldo became the fastest player to score 100 Juventus goals. He did it inside three seasons and in 131 matches. He also became the only player to score 100+ goals for three different clubs. Surely, the Juve striker is in top form.

There were talks last week that Ronaldo could be heading back to Portugal to join Sporting CP, but his agent Jorge Mendes rubbished the rumour saying that the 36-year old has no such plans.

“Cristiano is very proud of Sporting winning the championship, as he has demonstrated publicly. But at the moment, his career plans do not go through Portugal,” Mendes told Portuguese newspaper Record.