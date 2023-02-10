Home

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Four For Al Nassr In Saudi Pro League; Passes 500 League-Goal Mark | WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Four For Al Nassr In Saudi Pro League; Passes 500 League-Goal Mark | WATCH

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, scored on 21, 40, 53 (P) and 61st minutes for Al Nassr against Al Wehda.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Al Wehda. (Image: Twitter)

Mecca: Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for his new Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr on Thursday, bringing his career tally in domestic leagues to 503.

Ronaldo, four days after his 38th birthday, scored twice in each half to help Al Nassr defeat Al Wehda 4-0 in a Saudi Pro League game.

You may like to read

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner who starred for Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United joined Al Nassr after the World Cup. The Portugal star signed a contract through June 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 4 goals in today’s match

21’—⚽

40’—⚽

51’—⚽

61’—⚽

pic.twitter.com/KPN6d5a8oH — 1‏OZZiil_11 (@Abu_Ahmad1413) February 9, 2023

Ronaldo had a disappointing World Cup where he was benched in the knockout rounds and left the field in tears after Portugal lost in the quarterfinals to Morocco.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.