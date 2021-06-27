New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo would be on the cusp of a world record when Portugal lock horns with Belgium in the upcoming Round of 16 EURO 2020 clash on Sunday night in Sevilla. Ronaldo at 36 has the opportunity of surpassing Iran’s Ali Daei to become the highest-ever international goalscorer with 110 goals. Ronaldo with a brilliant brace against France equaled Daei and now he has the chance of edging him. Also Read - BEL vs POR Live Streaming EURO 2020, Round of 16: When And Where to Watch Belgium vs Portugal Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

The Iranian veteran, Daei was among the first to congratulate the evergreen 36-year-old.

"I am honoured that this remarkable achievement will belong to Ronaldo," Daei wrote on Instagram.

While Daei has 109 goals in 149 appearances, Ronaldo has taken 29 more games to get to that number.

Ronaldo thanked Daei for the message and wrote: “The true champions are champions forever. I’m very proud to read such kind words from a big idol like you. Thank you, Ali Daei.”

Despite the record lingering at the back of his mind, Ronaldo would be focused on what lies ahead for Portugal in EURO 2002 and not get distracted by the history that he could make. The 36-year-old already has two braces to his name in the ongoing tournament. He is likely to add more and that would help Portugal progress.

World No 1 Belgium will not be the easiest opposition. Despite that, Portugal has a slightly better head-to-head record against Belgium. In 18 games played between the two sides, Portugal has won six, whereas Belgium has managed five wins.

While Portugal would hope Ronaldo continues his healthy scoring, Belgium fans would dearly want Romelu Lukaku to find the back of the net.