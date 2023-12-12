Cristiano Ronaldo on Scoresheet as Al Nassr Hammer Al Shabab 5-2 in King Cup Match

Home

In the 74th minute, captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored the fourth goal with Mohammed Marran adding the fifth in 90+7th minute to seal the comfortable victory on Monday night.

New Delhi: It was an evening to remember for Al-Nassr on Monday at the Kings Cup as they hammered Al Shabab 5-2. Abdulrahman Ghareeb came up with a brace while Cristiano Ronaldo also found himself on the goalsheet as he found the back of the net in the 74th minute of the game. Seko Fofana opened the account for the Al-Nassr side as he put his side 1-0 up in the 17th minute. Thanks to Carlos’ strike in the 24th minute, Al Sahabab equalised quickly.

Ivorian midfielder Seko Fofana opened the scoring for Al Nassr in the 17th minute. Senegalese forward Sadio Mane doubled the lead in the 28th minute, and Abdurrahman Ghareeb scored the third goal for the team in the 45+3rd minute.

