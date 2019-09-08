Cristiano Ronaldo was on target as European champions Portugal dragged their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign back on track with a 4-2 win over Serbia. Besides Ronaldo, William Carvalho, Goncalo Guedes and Bernardo Silva also got on the scoresheet.

The victory lifted Portugal to second spot in the group on five points from three games, eight behind leaders Ukraine who have 13 from five matches after their 3-0 win in Lithuania earlier on Saturday.

“We showed a lot of creativity and attacking intent in a solid performance required to beat a very good Serbia side,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos told reporters as quoted by ESPN FC.

Getting the opening goal just before halftime was vital and in the second half, we controlled the game. We stifled their excellent midfield and deserved the win.

“This win should boost our confidence ahead of Tuesday’s visit to Lithuania and nothing less than a win will do because it’s a complicated group.”

Meanwhile, England rode Harry Kane’s hat-trick to thrash Bulgaria 4-0 at Wembley in a Group A game. Raheem Sterling was the other scorer.

England, who reached the semifinal of the World Cup, lead the table with nine points from Kosovo (8) who beat the Czech Republic 2-1 earlier on.