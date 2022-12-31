Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up After Joining Al Nassr, Says I am Thrilled For a New Experience

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the Al Nassr Football Club of Saudi Arabia in a surprise deal that him keep him in the country till 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up After Joining Al Nassr, Says I am Thrilled For a New Experience. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the Al Nassr Football Club of Saudi Arabia in a surprise deal that him keep him in the country till 2025

The Saudi Arabian club announced on Saturday that it has officially signed the 37-year-old Portuguese superstar, confirming the news that had broken out during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar that ended a few weeks back.

Ronaldo opened up for the first time after joining Al Nassr. The Portuguese international says that he his excited for the new experience and the vision Al Nassr has is very inspiring.

‘I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country’, CR7 told.

‘The vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring. I am very excited to join my teammates, to help the team to achieve more success’, he further added.

“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia,” said the Portuguese captain, who will leave major European leagues for the first time in his career, reports Xinhua.

Ronaldo’s arrival gives the Saudi Arabian football league a huge boost in the region too as Al Nassr Football Club participates in the Asian Champions League.

As an iconic figure of European football, Ronaldo has won five UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid and Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also lifted Portugal’s national team’s first European Championship trophy in 2016.