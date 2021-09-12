New Delhi: Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo opened up after his much-anticipated second debut for Manchester United where he netted a brace to guide his team to a comfortable 4-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday. Ronaldo who rejoined the Premier League giants after 12 years produced a stellar performance on his comeback. The 36-year-old received a thunderous reception from the home fans at the Old Trafford as Ronaldo himself claimed it was unbelievable for him as he was nervous while starting the game.Also Read - Proud Moment for India As Shahzad Rafi and Abhinash Shanmugham Handpicked to Play in Neymar Jr's Redbull Global Five Team

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner claims that he will help Manchester United get back to their glory days.

"It's unbelievable," he said of the support. "When I started the game I was so nervous, I swear. But I think it was normal," Ronaldo told Sky Sports after the match.

“I didn’t expect they would sing all game my name so I was very nervous. Maybe it didn’t show, but I was. The reception is incredible, but I’m here to win games, to help the team and get the club back where they deserve,” he added.

Ronaldo won almost every trophy with Manchester United during his first stint with the club in 2003-2009 before joining Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The legendary footballer further claims that he belongs to Manchester United and is proud to return to the club.

“I belong to Man Utd. I arrived here at 18 years old, they treated me unbelievable and this is why I came back. I’m so proud to be here and I want to win,” he said.

On netting a brace, Ronaldo said he was expecting to score one goal and claims that playing in England is the most special for him.

“I expected one, but not two. Of course, I’m happy to score the goals, I won’t deny that, but the most important thing is the team. they played consistently, they played at a high level and most of the time, we showed a mature intelligence so I’m proud of that.”

“Everyone knows that the football here in England is different than any part of the world. I’ve played everywhere and to be honest, England is the most special one,” Ronaldo said.