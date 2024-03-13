Home

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Brazil Legend Ronaldo Nazario Picks His Favourite Among Two GOATS

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Brazil Legend Ronaldo Nazario Picks His Favourite Among Two GOATS

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario picked his favourite footballer among the two superstars. As per the Brazilian Ronaldo, Messi is better than the Portuguese.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Inter Miami to face Al-Nassr on February 1

Delhi: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are easily the two best footballers ever to have played the beautiful game and hence it is no surprise that there are constant comparisons between the two. The two legendary footballers also enjoy a massive following in the day and age of social media. Recently, Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario picked his favourite footballer among the two superstars. As per the Brazilian Ronaldo, Messi is better than the Portuguese. During an interaction on Mail Sport, the Brazilian 2002 World Cup-winner picked.

In the same segment, the former Brazilian striker picked Kylian Mbappe as the best striker in the world and predicted Spain would win the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Ronaldo has recently been slapped with a one-match suspension following an act where he allegedly made an obscene gesture towards Al-Shabab fans after Al Nassr’s 3-2 win on Sunday. The incident took place after the match got over. Ronaldo was seen cupping his ears to ‘Messi, Messi’ chants.

It did not stop there, Ronaldo also repeatedly pumped his hand forward in front of his pelvic area. Ronaldo’s act did not go down well with the fans and it instantly stirred a controversy.

A day after the incident, the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation stated that Ronaldo would have to pay a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals to the Saudi Football Federation and 20,000 riyals to Al Shabab, which will cover the costs of complaint fees. Also, Ronaldo cannot appeal, and will now also face a one-match suspension.

Currently, Ronaldo leads the Saudi league scoring charts with 22 goals in 20 appearances in the ongoing season.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.