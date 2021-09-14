Manchester: One of the biggest debates in footballing circuits is – who is better – Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? With both players enjoying a massive fanbase, the debate is never settled. Ex-Manchester United star Gary Neville has renewed the debate by weighing in on the subject.Also Read - After Cristiano Ronaldo's Cracking Second Debut at Manchester United, Ex-Juventus Star Reveals ‘One Thing’ CR7 Didn’t do With Bianconeri

Ahead of the Premier League fixture between Everton and Burnley, Neville – who has played alongside the Portugal star at Manchester United for six years – explained why he thinks the Manchester United forward is greater than PSG's Lionel Messi. Neville reckons the ability to score wrong-footed goals and the headers make Ronaldo a bigger threat than Messi.

"Look, there's no doubt that Messi's scored an obscene amount of goals. He's a ridiculous player and its a little bit of a hypothetical question. But Ronaldo, the two big differences for me, or three big differences… Apart from the wrong-footed goals, the headers which Ronaldo's scored four or five times more. Ronaldo's scored probably I think 30 or 40 per cent more with his wrong foot and he's scored more penalties. So it just took me to a point whereby he was more complete in terms of the most important part of the game," he said while speaking on Sky Sports.

Neville also believes that Ronaldo’s international record is better than Messi and that is again another factor that makes the Portuguese star better than the Argentine.

“The last part which I think is the most important thing, which I think is the thing that tips it over the edge even more is that international record, of the most international goals ever,” he added.