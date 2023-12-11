Home

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Gautam Gambhir Picks None, Instead Names Marcus Rashford – WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Gautam Gambhir Picks None, Instead Names Marcus Rashford – WATCH

Gautam Gambhir was asked to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The two-time World Cup-winner came up with a rather surprising answer.

Gambhir Picks Between Ronaldo-Messi (Image: X)

Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has been in the news lately for the wrong reasons. Recently, another statement of the former opener is creating a lot of buzz. During an interaction with a sports website, Gambhir was asked to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The two-time World Cup-winner came up with a rather surprising answer. He rejected both the legends and instead picked star English forward Marcus Rashford as his his favourite player.

Trending Now

Gambhir is featured on one of the biggest football page😂😂embarrassing 😂😂 https://t.co/YxskdbMkJz — Archer (@poserarcher) December 10, 2023

You may like to read

Meanwhile, Gambhir was in the news lately because of his altercation with former India pacer Sreesanth during a Legends League Cricket game between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. This incident did not stop on the field as Sreesanth took to his Instagram and claimed that Gambhir had called him a ‘fixer’, mocking him for his 2013 IPL spot-fixing case.

In an interview during the ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, Gambhir talked about how the media always showed his fight with Shahid Afridi before every ‘India vs Pakistan’ match.

“When there’s a match between India and Pakistan why do they always show my fight with Shahid Afridi, there are so many other fights that have happened. Show something positive. Show when India has won the Asia Cup against Pakistan,” Gambhir said.

“At the end, it’s a game of numbers, right? In the end, how much traction you’re getting on social media, it’s not all about TRP. If you keep showing one thing then it gets negative. There are many other positive things to show as well, India has defeated Pakistan in many important matches,” he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.