Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher was put in a spot when he was asked to pick his favourite between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. While Carragher admitted again that it is the Barcelona skipper, he praised the Juventus star as well. He said that he has more respect for Ronaldo that is because of his talent, his focus, and his work rate.

"Messi, I've never changed that. I think I'm with the majority on that. I think I have possibly more respect for Ronaldo and the reason I say that is because he has got unbelievable talent but his mentality, his focus, his work rate has made him what he is, or get him to where he is, has taken him to another level," he said while speaking Pure Football podcast.

Meanwhile, there are speculations over the future of both the modern-day stars in football. While some reports suggest that Ronaldo may have decided to stay back at Juventus and has reportedly got a year extension, Messi on the other hand is certain on leaving Camp Nou.

It is believed that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in getting the services of Messi.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has found himself in trouble after having reportedly breached the COVID-19 protocols by going on a vacation with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to celebrate her birthday. The Portuguese footballer was rested for Juventus’ last game against SPAL. Juventus won the match as they blanked their opposition 4-0.