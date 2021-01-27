No, Cristiano Ronaldo is not carrying an injury! The Juventus management has decided to give their star a break ahead of Saturday’s Serie A trip to Sampdoria. Ronaldo – who has scored 20 goals across competitions this season – came off the bench against Genoa to score in added time and help the Turin side win the game. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Her Birthday in Most Romantic Manner

Ronaldo has not been named in a 23-man squad for the clash on Wednesday against the second-tier side. The Italian giants will look to extend their unbeaten streak at home in the cup competition; they have not lost in their 12 previous ties at their own ground.

With a win against SPAL, Juventus could set up a semi-final date with Inter, who knocked out rivals Milan in a thrilling derby at San Siro on Tuesday. It was a stoppage-time goal from Christian Eriksen that made all the difference.

Meanwhile, there were speculations over Ronaldo’s future in the club after Juventus’ early exit in the Champions League last year. Some said that Manchester United was interested in getting the services of the Juventus star. But as of now, it seems, the Portuguese star would stay at Turin.

Recently, Ronaldo became the highest all-time goal scorer in football history when he went past Josef Bican’s 759 official goals. In 2021, Ronaldo has the opportunity of becoming the all-time leading international goals scorer. He needs seven more goals for Portugal.

There are lots to look to for Ronaldo fans in 2021, could be a good year for the five-time Ballon D’Or-winner.