Even as Lionel Messi's Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus have been knocked out of the ongoing Champions League – the debate over who is the best footballer continues. Burnley striker Jay Rodrigues is the latest to weigh in on the debate and he feels both are equally good, but the Portuguese edges the Argentinian.

In an interview with Sports Bible, Rodriguez said: "Cristiano Ronaldo. Obviously Lionel Messi is unbelievable, but I love the fact Ronaldo has moved to different leagues and dominated. He's definitely the best for me."

Both Ronaldo and Messi have had a good season on a personal front, but unfortunately, none of them will feature for the first time in a Champions League semi-final since 20014-05, which sparked rumours of the two superstars contemplating transfers. While Juventus lost to Lyon in the pre-quarters on basis of away goals, Barcelona was thrashed 2-8 against Bayern Munich in the quarters.

During the same interview, he was asked about who is better as a manager – Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp.

He said Guardiola is better as every time they face Man City, it is a difficult proposition.

“Pep Guardiola. Every time you play against Manchester City, it’s so difficult. They make it so hard for you. [SPORTbible: Is that a bit of Spanish bias?] Maybe a little bit [laughs]. He’ll try to speak to me in Spanish and I wouldn’t be able to say anything,” he said.

Rodriguez also spoke on other topics including VAR, and also hailed Kylian Mbappe as ”frightening”.

Hailing former English skipper David Beckham as a ‘legend’, he said his quality is unbelievable and is world-class.

He also hailed former English footballers Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard as legends.