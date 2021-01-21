Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo broke another world record and this time a massive one to become the top goalscorer in football history. In the final of Italian Super Cup (Supercoppa) against Napoli, Ronaldo netted the first goal of the match to power Juventus to 2-0 win. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Rumour: Juventus Star Heavily Linked With Manchester United After Following Former Club on Instagram

With a sensational strike, Ronaldo overtook Josef Bican's tally to net his 760th goal for club and country. The 35-year-old became an instant success for whichever team he played for as he scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 118 for Manchester United, 102 for Portugal and 5 for Sporting Libson. He is the leading goal-scorer for Real Madrid and Portugal national team.

Ronaldo's arch-nemesis Lionel Messi is also not very far behind as he has scored 719 goals for Barcelona and Argentina.

Meanwhile, Juventus claimed their ninth Italian Super Cup title with the win on Wednesday. Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 64th minute to open the scoreline in the game while Spain’s Alvaro Morata fired a goal in the injury time (90+5) to seal the game for Juventus.

“Very happy with my 4th title in Italy…We are back! This is the Juve we love, this is the team we trust and this is the spirit that will lead to the wins we want! Well done, guys,” Ronaldo tweeted after the win.

Very happy with my 4th title in Italy… We are back! This is the Juve we love, this is the team we trust and this is the spirit that will lead to the wins we want! Well done, guys! Fino Alla Fine! 🏆🏳️🏴💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/NoU2ux39gW — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 20, 2021

The Bianconeri were missing some of their key players in the game including Paulo Dybala, Matthijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro but it didn’t bother them much in the game with the depth in their squad.

It was also the first trophy as a manager for Andrea Pirlo who took over the charge of Juventus ahead of this season. Earlier, during his playing days, Pirlo won several trophies with the Bianconeri.

Pirlo was impressed with the top-class performance of his team in the mega clash against Napoli.

“It meant so much to us, first of all, because a trophy was on the line and we didn’t want to let it get away, even more so after the defeat on Sunday. You try to isolate these moments as much as possible, but we were hurt by the defeat and have heard so many write us off too early, which has really fired us up and made us even more united. We put in a top performance,” Pirlo said after the match.