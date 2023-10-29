Home

Cristiano Ronaldo Packs ‘Playful Punch’ On Boxer Tyson Fury – WATCH Viral Video

“Cristiano, you are the greatest footballer that’s ever lived'' - Tyson Fury.

Cristiano Ronaldo Packs 'Playful Punch' On Boxer Tyson Fury - WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Football superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen in a playful mood on Saturday in Saudi capital of Riyadh as the Portuguese skipper shared the frame with professional British boxer Tyson Fury ahead of the latter’s bout against Francis Ngannou.

A video which has gone on viral on social media, Fury can be seen taking a playful punch from Ronaldo, who all of a sudden wore a glove and hit the boxer with a left jab-like action on the arm.

Here is the video, which has been doing the rounds on the internet:-

Just two GOATs 🐐⚽️🥊@Cristiano Ronaldo takes a swipe at @Tyson_Fury 😅#BattleOfTheBaddest | #FuryNgannou | Saturday, 6PM | Live on TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/SZR5tcRmqE — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) October 27, 2023

In an another video, both stars were seen in a light conversation, were Fury just couldn’t stop himself praising the Al Nassr footballer. Tyson originally hails from Manchester and is a big fan of Cr7.

“Cristiano, you are the greatest footballer that’s ever lived, and I mean that. I’m a big fan, I watched you at United the first time and the second time. All of the Real Madrid games,” Fury told to Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo with Tyson Fury tonight. “Cristiano, you are the greatest footballer, I’m a big fan, I have watched you a lot.” pic.twitter.com/xQM0CuWjW5 — TC (@totalcristiano) October 27, 2023

Talking about the match, Fury defeated Ngannou by split decision after knockdown. Official scores were 95-94 for Ngannou. 96-93 and 95-94 in favour of Fury.

“I don’t know how close it was. But I got the win, and that’s what it is”, Fury said after the match.

“I had been out of the ring for a long time again. 11 months in between my last fights. You can see it in here, ring rust and everything. So, no excuses. Francis is a good fighter and he got me with some good punches. Fair play to him. It was a good, rough fight”, he added.

