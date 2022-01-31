London: Manchester United’s biggest stars have unfollowed team-mate, Mason Greenwood, on social media after his arrest over allegations of rape and assault. As per a Daily Mail report, Man United’s high-profile footballers, including David de Gea, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba have shunned Greenwood on Instagram.Also Read - Ex-Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Appointed Everton Manager

Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Fred and Jesse Lingard are also among those not following the England ace, who is at the centre of shocking allegations that he attacked an 18-year-old student.

"But club captain Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes are in a group of 18 squad members who have so far maintained their support for the young forward on the social media platform," the report added.

The England ace, Greenwood was on Sunday arrested on suspicion rape and assault as part of an ongoing police investigation into allegations made on social media.

After Greenwood’s alleged girlfriend Harriet Robson accused the star forward of sexually assaulting her and subjecting her to domestic abuse, Manchester United had also issued a statement where it asserted that they do not condone violence of any kind.

He was later arrested. “Greater Manchester Police was made aware earlier today (Sunday 30 January) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

“An investigation was launched and following enquiries, we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing,” a police spokesman was quoted as saying.

The woman had shared a disturbing audio clip in which a man can be heard allegedly forcing her to have sex. “Move your f*ing legs up…I don’t give a fk what you want…I don’t care if you don’t want to have f*ing s*x with me…do you hear me,” the man in the audio clip said.