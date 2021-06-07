Regarded as the best footballer in the world, if not the best. The 36-year old has scored innumerable goals in his life and it is difficult to remember one of the most memorable ones – but the Juventus star did. The Portuguese, who continues to be an undisputed protagonist from a commercial point of view – revealed that his most memorable goal came in a Real Madrid shirt. Also Read - India vs Bangladesh Fooball Live Streaming, World Cup 2022 Qualification: When And Where to Watch IND vs BAN Live Stream Football Match Online And on TV in India

It was a goal that came during the 2018 UEFA Champions League game where he scored a goal at the Allianz Stadium against Juventus. He also recalled that it happened in the quarter-final and the goalkeeper was Gianluigi Buffon. He also recalled that it was an overhead lick that got the better of Buffon. Also Read - Lionel Messi Awestruck by 8-Year-Old Argentine Girl's Football Skills, Heartwarming Gesture Towards Her Goes Viral | WATCH

Here is the goal: Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Incredible Speed During Spain vs Portugal International Friendly, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo going box-to-box in 10 seconds in the 87th minute 🏃‍♂️💨 pic.twitter.com/y1xZmSFbjw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 4, 2021

He said this as quoted by Blasting News. At Juventus, Ronaldo is still the top scorer of Serie A this season with 29 goals for Juventus.

While speaking to LiveScore, he also revealed the most important tournament according to him.

“The start of the UEFA European Football Championship 2016 was going well for me but then I was sad because I got injured [in the final vs France]. By the end of the match I was crying with happiness! I experienced three types of feelings and emotions in that game, but at the end of the day it was unbelievable what I felt! It is probably the most important trophy that I’ve won in my life,” he said.

Amid all this, there is massive speculation over the Portugal star’s future.

Some reports claim that he could be headed to Old Trafford while there are also rumours that PSG is interested in him. It would hence be interesting to see what happens.