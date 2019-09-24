The biggest night of football was happening in Milan and it was a full house expecting the biggest stars to descend under one roof. Lionel Messi bagged the coveted FIFA Best Footballer award as Netherland’s Virgil van Dijk was second best. Fans were left disappointed as Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo gave it a miss. It surprised fans as they were hoping to get a glimpse of Ronaldo. The Juventus striker got a total of 36 points in the voting to finish third. He was also named in the FIFPro World XI squad. Ronaldo, just after the event came to an end, took to Instagram and posted a rather cryptic message along with a picture of him reading a book in his swanky home.

“Patience and persistence are two characteristics that differentiate the professional from the amateur,” wrote CR7. “Everything that is big today has started small. You can’t do everything, but do everything you can to make your dreams come true. And keep in mind that after night always comes dawn,” read Ronaldo’s post.

This is not the first time Ronaldo is missing a major awards night. Last season, he along with Lionel Messi gave Ballon d’Or ceremony a miss.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp bagged the coveted Men’s coach of the year award. Klopp had coached Liverpool to the Champions League crown last season, as well as a record-breaking second-place finish in the Premier League. The Reds also currently top this season’s table too.

In the women’s category, US national team coach Jill Ellis won the top prize after taking her side all the way in the World Cup this summer. Ellis is the only women’s coach to win the World Cup twice.

Sari van Veenendaal was named the inaugural best women’s goalkeeper, joining her custodian counterpart Alisson who picked up best men’s goalkeeper award.